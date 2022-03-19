IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Over Andaman & Nicobar Islands On March 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on March 19. While heatwave conditions in some pockets are expected over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

• 19th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 18, 2022

According to the IMD report, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds ranging 30-40 kmph is likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and with lightning & Hail at isolated places over Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe. Squall winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman Sea, and the southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As per the weather forecast, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during March 18-21 with thunderstorm/lightning on March 19 & 20.

In the subsequent two days, isolated light rainfall activity is likely over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south peninsular India, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, and parts of Northeast India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Northwest, central, west and south Peninsular India during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest parts of the country

Also, light isolated rainfall will be observed over Kerala & Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

(Image: PTI)