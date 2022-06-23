IMD Predicts Heavy-to-very-heavy Rainfall Over Goa And Coastal Karnataka On June 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka on June 23. While heavy rainfall can be expected at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat Region, and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

o Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd; Vidarbha on 23rd & 24th; Bihar during 23rd-26th, Jharkhand on 24th & 25th and over Odisha & Chhattisgarh during 22nd-26th June, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DH7wF2ALf5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 22, 2022

As per the IMD report, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 22°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 22°N/ Long. 65°E, Porbandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, 27.0°N/84°E. The east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to northwest Bay of Bengal across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, Widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over the West coast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Northeast India. While scattered to fairly widespread rainfall can be expected over peninsular India & East India and Islands. It is further learned that increase in rainfall activity likely over Northwest and Central India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next four days. There is no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days.

(Image: PTI)