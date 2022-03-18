IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Over Nicobar Islands On March 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Nicobar Islands on March 18. Furthermore, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is expected in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and Gujarat State. Also, heatwave conditions are likely in some pockets over Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, interior Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana.

6. Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave in some parts of West Rajasthan & in isolated pockets Gujarat State and Heat Wave in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Interior Odisha, Coastal AP and Telangana on 17th & 18th; over Jammu division and HP on 17th March. pic.twitter.com/rJkhZaWMI0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 17, 2022

According to the IMD report, squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay Of Bengal areas during March 17-21 and along & off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 18-22, into east-central Bay during March 21-22, and into northeast Bay on March 22.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As of March 18 morning, the Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean persists. It is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards, become a well-marked low-pressure area, and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea by March 19. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20, and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. Later, it is predicted to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts around March 22.

LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal become WML on 19th along & off A&N Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. To move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on 22nd March pic.twitter.com/Iq4CVcwn44 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 17, 2022

In the subsequent two days, isolated light rainfall activity is likely over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south peninsular India, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, and parts of Northeast India.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of Northwest, central, west, and south Peninsular India during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest of parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)