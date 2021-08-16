IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Till Aug 19 In WB, Sikkim & Other States; Read

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a new weather update on Monday, August 16, expecting heavy to extremely heavy rains in various states through August 19th. It is extremely likely that widespread to isolated heavy rains will persist over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next 5 days, according to the forecast. The IMD also predicted heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha in the coming five days.

On Monday, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall. West Bengal and Sikkim in the sub-Himalayan region are predicted to experience similar weather. Isolated heavy rainfall is extremely possible across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till Tuesday, August 17; over Jharkhand on August 16 and 17; over East Madhya Pradesh from August 17 to 19; over Chhattisgarh from August 16 to 19; and over Vidarbha on August 17 and 18, according to the weather service. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha till August 17. Rainfall will be light over the rest of the country over the following five days.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/zGjhsJItrD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2021

IMD prediction for Delhi and northwest India

IMD on Saturday, August 14, said that the "break monsoon" period in Delhi and nearby areas of northwest India is anticipated to linger until August 18, with "excellent rainfall" expected in the last ten days of the month to make up for the precipitation deficit in Delhi. Delhi's figures are provided by the Safdarjung Observatory. So far in August, it has received only 63.2 mm of rain, compared to a typical of 123.1 mm. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 49% shortage. In August, Delhi usually receives 247.7mm of rain.

All India Weather Forecast and Warning Video dated 16-08-2021 pic.twitter.com/i5dFObMpLS — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2021

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat says 'break monsoon' phase extended

As per reports, Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat said the “break monsoon" phase, the second this season started on August 10 and is likely to continue till August 18. He said that the 'break monsoon' phase got extended in the absence of any favourable weather system which would have pulled the monsoon trough from the foothills of the Himalayas towards the plains. However, a low-pressure system is developing in the Bay of Bengal. He stated that this will travel in the west direction to south Madhya Pradesh and pull the monsoon trough, leading to rains in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh from August 19.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity over Maharashtra (except Vidarbha area) during next 3 days till 19 Aug with reduction thereafter. Isolated heavy falls very likely over these areas during 16 and 17th August and Isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 19th Aug. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2021

With inputs from PTI

IMAGE: PTI