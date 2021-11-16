IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains In Several Regions Over Next 2-3 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, coastal and south interior Karnataka, adjoining north Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south Konkan and Goa on November 16.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Karnataka.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph are very likely over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, and over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea along and off north Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-south Maharashtra coasts.

Further fishermen are advised to not venture into the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka, north Kerala coasts.

Weather forecast for November 16

As a low-pressure area lies over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, it is likely to move west-northwestwards in the next 48 hours and become well marked over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Following this, the low-pressure area will reach Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh- north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021, as it is likely to continue to move nearly westwards.

A cyclonic circulation that lied over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off Karnataka-north Kerala coasts has extended up to mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, during the next 24 hours, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the East-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coasts. And during the subsequent 48 hours, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, over most parts of Northwest India, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures and during the next 48 hours, there will be a rise by 2-3°C thereafter. On the other hand, there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of East India during the next two to three days.

And during the next four to five days, there will be no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

Image: PTI