IMD Predicts Isolated Rainfall & Snowfall Over Western Himalayan Region For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab on December 18. While dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Haryana & Chandigarh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

According to the IMD report, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in a few pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, and north Rajasthan. Also, cold wave conditions will be observed in isolated pockets over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat state. December 18 can be considered as 'Cold day' conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh.

Ground frost conditions will be experienced in the morning hours of December 18 in isolated pockets very likely over north Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. While squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the low-pressure area is over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, during the next 48 hours, it is likely to move east-northeastwards and become more marked.

According to the IMD weather report, "The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & neighbourhood between 2.1 & 7.6 km above mean sea level persists".

In the subsequent two days, isolated rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and parts of Northeast India. While a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region causing isolated rainfall/snowfall likely over the region. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is expected over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra; by 3-5°C over most parts of Central India during the next 4 days. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter for the subsequent three days. In the next three to four days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over north Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi during the next 3 days.

