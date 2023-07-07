IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in Delhi on Friday.

The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, it said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled a notch below normal at 26.7 degrees Celsius, the Met office said and predicted the maximum temperature to settle at 33 degrees.

At 8.30 am, Delhi's relative humidity was recorded at 79 per cent.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 66 at 8.40 am, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI VA SZM