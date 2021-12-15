IMD Predicts Light Rainfall And Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand On Dec 15-17

A fresh western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of December 15, as per the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive light rainfall and snowfall from December 15 to 17, whereas isolated places like Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad will also receive light rainfall and snowfall for the next three days. According to the IMD, this is a result of a cyclonic circulation that lies over north Pakistan 3.1 km & 4.5 km above mean sea level.

Weather report for December 15

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance is likely to move away starting tonight and lower-level winds are likely to be a mixup of westerly, easterly, or calm winds till December 15. North-eastern states Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog in isolated pockets on December 15 and 16, whereas a shallow and dense fog in isolated pockets over Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Places like Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive isolated light rainfall on December 16 whereas light to moderate rainfall at isolated and scattered places is very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal. Isolated rainfall over Kerala-Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and south Andhra Pradesh is also likely during next 2 days. India Meteorological Department has predicted that Northwest and adjoining central India will experience no change in overall temperatures over the next three days although a temperature drop of 2-4 degrees celsius is expected thereafter.

On the other hand, dry weather is very likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days and most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and north Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience a minimum temperature in the range of 6-10 degrees celsius. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at isolated or scattered places is very likely over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal whereas Kerala and Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to experience isolated rainfall for the next five days.

