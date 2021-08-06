IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Delhi During The Next Three Days, Starting August 6

The Indian meteorological department predicts that Delhi will witness light rainfall for three days beginning Friday, August 6. The sky will remain overcast with clouds with a slightly high temperature. The meteorological department informed that the national capital would witness light showers of rain and thunderstorms in isolated areas.

The city remained dry on Thursday, as no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday in many regions; even the Safdarjung area received no rainfall, it is taken as the representative one for the city. However, the weather station at the Ridge saw traces of rainfall during the same period. Other stations, including Palam, Lodi Road and Aya Nagar recorded no showers.

A maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius was recorded on Thursday. On Friday, the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 27 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Relative humidity is increasing in the capital, and it remained at 84% on Friday. The weather prediction for the next seven days shows that the maximum temperature in the city will hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 26-28 degrees celsius.

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that rainfall will likely be slightly on the higher side of the normal during August and September. The IMD took Twitter to announce the "Probability forecast," which explained the tercile categories of rainfall for the second half of August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the figure also illustrated the areas below normal and normal rainfall across the country.

In an official statement, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that the rainfall due to southwest monsoon during the second half of August-September is most likely to be normal (95% to 105% Long Period Average (LPA)) with a tendency to be in the positive side of the normal. In another forecast, IMD also stated that rainfall in most parts of North, Northeast, and northwest parts of India would receive below average rainfall around the same time.

Today, IMD issued a Press Release on Southwest monsoon rainfall Forecast for the second half of the season and for the month of August 2021.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several states this week, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Image Credit: ANI