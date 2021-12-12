IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Many Places Across India For Next 3-4 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places is very likely over parts of southeast Peninsular India including Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and South Interior Karnataka; and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 days. While light to moderate rainfall/snowfall at isolated places is very likely over Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during Dec 14-16.

Dense fog in the morning hours of Dec 13 is very likely in isolated pockets over east Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over parts of Northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

On December 12, weather report states that rainfalls/thundershowers were observed at a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe. While the moderate fog was experienced at a few places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

The cyclonic circulation is over northwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level persists.

According to the IMD weather report, "The feeble Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along with Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 32°N".

In the subsequent two days, cold wave conditions are likely to be observed in isolated pockets over plains of Northwest India. While isolated light rainfall is likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is expected over many parts of East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. In the next three to four days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours in isolated pockets likely over parts of Northwest India during the next 2-3 days.

