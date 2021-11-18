IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Several Regions Across India Over Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and north Tamil Nadu on November 18. While heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Telangana.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Gujarat state, West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph are ) very likely over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal along & off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamilnadu coasts and over East-central Arabian Sea along & off Maharashtra coast.

Further fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea regions.

Weather forecast for November 18

As a low-pressure area lies over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, it is likely to move nearly westwards and reach Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh- north Tamilnadu coasts by tomorrow, November 18. Following this, the low-pressure with the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

IMD report read, "The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over East-central Arabian Sea off Goa-south Maharashtra coasts to south Gujarat coast across north Maharashtra coast extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists".

For subsequent two days, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over peninsular and adjoining Central & East India. While remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a rise in minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by 2-3°C during the next 2-3 days. While there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India. And during the next 2-3 days, a gradual fall by 2-3°C will be observed. And in the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted over the remaining parts of the country.