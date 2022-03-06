IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal On March 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on Sunday, March 6. While heavy rainfall/snowfall can be experienced at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

According to the IMD report, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal. Squally winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the morning and becoming 45- 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from evening hours.

The report mentioned that sea conditions will be very rough over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Earlier on March 5, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower was observed at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. While maximum temperatures, appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) was noted at many places over Konkan & Goa; at a few places over Coastal Karnataka; at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

The IMD report said that Deep Depression weakened into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to move southwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours. From the night of March 8, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India.

In the subsequent two days, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. While isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall activity will be experienced over parts of Tamilnadu, Kerala, and Interior Karnataka. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in temperatures is very likely over most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days.

