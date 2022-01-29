IMD Predicts Moderate To Light Rainfall Followed By Heavy Snowfall Over Northern Regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall followed by isolated heavy snowfall in parts of North India in the next 3 to 4 days till February 5. According to its latest update, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is likely to occur over SHWB and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram Tripura on January 31 and February 1. Apart from that, isolated thunderstorms and lightning have also been predicted over these states in the next 24 hours while isolated light rainfall might occur over Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next four days and over the coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Similarly, isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall can occur over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on February 3 while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh may witness scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall during between February 2-4. "Surface winds (15-25 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days", the update stated.

Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation; fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate

rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 02nd-04th Feb. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 28, 2022

Along with that, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms has also been protected for Bihar Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 3 and 4 while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness the same on February 4 and 5.

According to the IMD's weather report, under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread light-moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over the Western Himalayan region between February 2-4.

IMD predicts the cold wave situation to continue for another week

As far as the cold wave conditions are concerned, IMD has predicted that the cold wave in India may continue for another week with North Indian states witnessing cold wave conditions in the next 24 hours. While North West India may witness an increase in temperature, parts of East India can witness a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees as it may receive moderate rainfall and scattered snowfall in the upper regions. In addition to this, dense fog conditions are also very likely over these regions.

Image: PTI