IMD Predicts More Clouds Converging And Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu On Dec 31

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places is very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 31. It is also predicted that cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions in many parts is very likely over Punjab; in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan. While cold wave conditions in some parts with severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets will be experienced over West Madhya Pradesh and cold wave conditions in some parts over East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu experiences heavy rains and floods

In a recent update, heavy rainfall was reported in regions of Tamil Nadu on Dec 30, causing a traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road



Chennai metro says it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely pic.twitter.com/1AJCWQ8lSy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

According to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John, "More clouds converging into Southh Chennai and rain is expected to continue further for few more hours. South Chennai - ECR belt which missed heavy spells might get balancing rains in coming hours. The old city area has got 150-200 mm. While other areas have got close to 100 mm."

Though i expected rains today in the city, what happened today was completely freak event and some crazy stuff. There was not even a hint from even one of the 50 members of the ensembles of the heavy rains. On average 5 mm was expected from 50 members. Reality was 100-200 mm. pic.twitter.com/YIFmNAaXy5 — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

As per the IMD report, "Very heavy rainfall observed over Chennai & neighbourhood and rainfall activity likely to continue over the region during next 06 hours".

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As per the IMD report, “A fresh feeble Western Disturbance likely to affect parts of Western Himalayan Region from a night of January 1, 2022”.

In the subsequent two days, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan & West Uttar Pradesh from Jan 5 to 7 and light isolated rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, south Rajasthan & Gujarat on January 6 and 7. While scattered light rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over northwest India during the next 3 days and rise by 2-4°C during the subsequent two days. There will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C over Central India during next 3 days and rise by 2-3°C during the subsequent two days. During the next five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures will be observed over the rest parts of the country

(Image: ANI/TWITTER)