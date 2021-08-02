IMD Predicts 'more Than Normal' Rainfall Towards The End Of August-September; Read Details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that rainfall is likely to be slightly on the higher side of the normal during August and September. The IMD took Twitter to announce the "Probability forecast," which explained the tercile categories of rainfall for the second half of August-September, 2021. Meanwhile, the figure also illustrated the areas that will receive below normal and normal rainfall across the country.

In an official statement, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that the rainfall due to southwest monsoon during the second half of August-September is most likely to be normal (95% to 105% Long Period Average (LPA)) with a tendency to be in the positive side of the normal. In another forecast, IMD also stated that rainfall in most parts of North, Northeast, and northwest parts of India will receive below normal rainfall around the same time. Take a look at the statement issued by IMD:

A red alert was issued in Delhi, Maharashtra, and MP on Monday

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several states this week, including Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. according to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas shall hit within the next two hours. The Met department also issued rainfall and thunderstorm alerts for Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, among other places, and their adjoining areas for Monday. Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, the Met mentioned in its statement. Scattered rainfall in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Check out the forecast for the next two hours here:

Red alert for 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh

The IMD has also issued a red alert for 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh, the PTI reported. The districts are, namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur which are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the IMD predicted. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall of about 115.6mm- 204.5 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in these districts.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for 16 other districts- Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa. The Met forecasted showers ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning in secluded areas of these districts. A well-marked low-pressure area was persisting over neighbouring southeast Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwest in the next two days. Since the aforementioned districts are adjacent to UP, the areas shall be subjected to torrential downpours for the next few days, a senior IMD official PK Saha told PTI.

