IMD Predicts No Cold Wave Situations In Many Places Across India For Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of December 13. While this will further cause light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during Dec 13 and Dec 15.

The northeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are prevailing along & off Tamilnadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts at lower levels.

On December 10, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were observed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam. Also, minimum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at many places over East Madhya Pradesh and appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at most places over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand; at many places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Marathwada.

While maximum temperatures of appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) was observed at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Jharkhand. This was also marked at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Kerala & Mahe.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. While isolated light rain/snowfall is likely to be observed over Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzzaffarrabad. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

According to IMD, "No cold wave conditions over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 5 days".

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over most parts of East India during the next three days. In the next four days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog in the morning hours of Dec 11 is likely in isolated pockets likely over Odisha and parts of Northeast India during the next three days.

