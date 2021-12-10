IMD Predicts No Significant Change In Min Temperatures In Several Regions For Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that no western disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India during the next five days. While light to moderate rainfall activity is likely to continue over parts of south peninsular India during the next 5 days.

Dense fog is likely to be observed in the morning hours of December 10 at isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 24 hours and shallow to moderate Fog over the region thereafter.

On December 9, rainfall along thundershowers was observed at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at isolated places over Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalseema, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, scattered/fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and isolated rainfall over Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. While isolated light to moderate rain/snowfall is likely over Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood is between 1.5 & 3.1 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft in mid-tropospheric westerlies from Himachal Pradesh to Kutch persists, IMD report.

According to IMD, "The trough in easterlies from Sri Lanka to Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level persists".

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of East India during the next 3-4 days. While a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Maharashtra is likely during the next 3-4 days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Moderate fog in the morning hours of Dec 10 in isolated pockets likely over parts of Northwest & Northeast India during next the 2-3 days.

