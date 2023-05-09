Will Rains Splash Down The Voter Percentage In Poll-bound Karnataka? Find Out

Rains may affect the voting percentage in Karnataka on the poll day tomorrow (May 10). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert and forecasted rains for the next three days in the poll-bound state, as rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on Monday (May 8) throwing life out of gear. As per IMD, rains are expected in many parts across Karnataka during the next three days, May 9, 10, and 11. However, the weather agency also stated the impending Cyclone Mocha will not impact the day of voting tomorrow.

Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase voting on May 10 tomorrow and the counting is scheduled for May 13 (Saturday). Notably, voting under the ‘Vote from Home’ for people aged above 80–years and differently-abled citizens in the Karnataka polls commenced on April 29 and will continue until May 6. The Election Commission staff allowed senior citizens to vote from home from their residences using the secret ballot.

#ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆ ಮತ್ತು ಗರಿಷ್ಠ ತಾಪಮಾನದ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು 17th ಮೇ 2023 ರವರೆಗೆ.

Rainfall and Maximum Temperature Forecast map for the #Karnataka State till 17th May 2023.

Will Rains play spoilsport?

The IMD has projected thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days and with light isolated to scattered rainfall over the rest parts of the region during the next 2 days, adding further heavy rains is expected in South Interior Karnataka from May 8 through May 11.

“In the Southeast Bay of Bengal, low pressure has formed, which has resulted in a storm. This is spread over 5.8 km. A trough is also visible near the coast of Tamil Nadu from 1.5 km to 5.8 km above sea level. Also, the low pressure will lead to a depression in the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, May 8. It will then reach the East-Central Bay of Bengal in a north-north-west direction. On Wednesday, May 10, it is likely to convert into a storm,” said a scientist at IMD Bengaluru, A Prasad. Moreover, an alert of heavy rainfall has also been issued for the cities of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mysuru on May 11.

On May 8, parts of the capital city of Bengaluru saw rains in the evening due to which many areas were waterlogged which hampered the traffic in the city. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, many districts in central and western Karnataka are expected to get rainfall between 10-30 mm on the polling day.

