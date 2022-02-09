IMD Predicts Rain Over Northern India On Feb 9, Dense Fog Conditions Over Next Two Days

The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast for February 9 has predicted that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Western Himalayan Region including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moreover, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan are also very likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on Wednesday. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next 24 hours and a gradual fall by 2-4°C in subsequent three days, as per the IMD.

Moreover, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall whereas isolated rainfall is likely over Bihar and Odisha on February 9. In addition to this, dense fog is also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan along with Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday.

Weather forecast for next three days

• Dense Fog Conditions very likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 2 days and over West Bengal-Sikkim & Odisha during next 24 hrs. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 8, 2022

According to IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated parts in the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, along with Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next 2 days. Moreover, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India over the next 3 days and gradual fall by 2-3°C is predicted over the next 2 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next 24 hours. Besides, cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours and thereafter, says IMD.

The IMD predicts that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely in isolated places over Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on February 10 whereas similar conditions are likely only in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and February 11. Both the regions would experience similar conditions on February 12 as well, as per the IMD. Besides, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar islands from February 13 to February 15.

Image: PTI