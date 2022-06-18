IMD Predicts Rainfall For Several States This Weekend; Heavy Downpour Likely In Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the latest weather update for the weekend has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall spells for several states including Assam, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The southwest monsoon has progressed farther into the remaining areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and some additional parts of Bihar, according to IMD. It further noted that circumstances are ideal for the monsoon to progress further into Madhya Pradesh, the remaining sections of Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, and the West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal, as well as some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Rainfall prediction

As the rain continues to batter the North-eastern part of the country, no relief is seen as IMD predicts isolated extreme rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on June 18 and 19. It has also stated that spells of isolated heavy rainfall over east Madhya Pradesh during June 18-20, while the same is predicted for west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha region for June 18 and 19.

Following a spell of rain on Friday, maximum temperatures in most parts of Delhi plummeted by four to five degrees Celsius. IMD has issued a yellow advisory for four days beginning Saturday, warning of thundershowers or light rain. On Saturday, the temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius. IMD has also stated that the state of Punjab is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 18 and 20.

"In view of active monsoon conditions, rainfall activity over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya (central) Maharashtra is expected to gradually increase from June 18. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over the region during the period," IMD stated. Notably, the weather forecasting agency has already issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the adjoining areas, predicting warning of heavy rain in the isolated areas on Sunday and Monday (June 19 & 20).

IMD has in its recent weather forecast predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal as well as the south interior of Karnataka over the next 5 days starting from June 18. A similar prediction has been issued for the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's Rayalaseema for June 18-20 and June 18-19 respectively. Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Pudducherry are also likely to experience spells of isolated heavy rainfall on June 18.

For Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and the Gangetic area of West Bengal, IMD has forecasted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds during the next 5 days starting from June 18.