IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi On June 25 After Temperature Climbs Over 37°C

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Sunday. The minimum temperature settled at 30.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 65 per cent. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 164 at 6 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'