IMD Predicts Rainfall In North India For Next Few Days; Snowfall In Uttarakhand, Himachal

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast for February 24 says that scattered rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand whereas regions across north Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are very likely to experience isolated light rainfall. Besides, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours. IMD says that similar conditions barring snowfall are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Forecast & warnings dated 23.02.2022:

IMD's Weather forecast till February 28

According to IMD, regions over Jammu, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are very likely to see fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall and snowfall for the next three days whereas similar conditions are likely over Uttarakhand for the next four days. Moreover, these regions are very likely to experience isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity during the next 24 hours.

For the next four days, north Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh are very likely to see isolated light rainfall whereas Delhi and east Uttar Pradesh will see similar conditions on February 25 and February 26. Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to see isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on February 24 and February 25. Regions over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall on February 24 and February 26. IMD says that the same regions would see thunderstorms and lightning activity on February 25.

Moreover, a western disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from February 28 onwards, says IMD. Besides, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the Western Himalayan Region on February 28 and March 2. In addition to this, similar conditions with light rainfall are predicted over adjoining plains of northwest India on March 1 and March 2. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the other hand, are very likely to see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next five days with a possibility of isolated rainfall over the region on February 27.

Image: PTI