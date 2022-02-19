IMD Predicts Rainfall In Parts Of Northern India On Feb 19; Strong Winds Over UP & Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast for February 19 has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh. Moreover, strong surface winds, at speeds of 25-35 kmph, are likely to prevail over Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on February 19. IMD has said that isolated thunderstorm and lightning is also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 19 along with strong surface winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph. Regions in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are very likely to experience strong surface winds speeding up to 25-35 kmph on February 19 and February 20, IMD said.

IMD's weather forecast for next five days

According to the IMD, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall on February 19 and February 22. Besides, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the state on February 20. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness similar conditions on February 20 and February 21.

Moreover, the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to experience isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall for the next five days, whereas Odisha is likely to experience isolated light rainfall on February 20. On the other hand, the Gangetic West Bengal is very likely to experience isolated rainfall on February 20 and February 21.

IMD says that the Western Himalayan Region is very likely to experience isolated light rainfall or snowfall under the influence of Western Disturbance. Besides, Punjab, West Rajasthan, and Haryana are very likely to witness isolated light rainfall over the next 24 hours. Moreover, the Western Disturbance will bring fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning on February 22 and February 24. In addition to this, isolated light to moderate rainfall is also very likely over Punjab on February 22. As for the next five days, IMD has predicted no significant change in minimum temperatures on most parts of the country.

