IMD Predicts Rainfall Increase In Many Places Across India For Subsequent 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 30. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa coasts and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

Weather forecast for November 30

As a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea by November 30, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours. From the night of November 30, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest and adjoining Central India.

According to the IMD report, "The trough at mean sea level from above cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian sea & adjoining Maldives-Lakshadweep areas to East-central Arabian sea off Karnataka coast extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists."

In the subsequent days, rainfall is likely to increase over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and North-east India from the night of December 4. Also, another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, there will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over East & Central India during the next three days and rise by 2-3°C thereafter. Shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets in the morning hours is very likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days. In the next four to five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

Image: PTI