IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorm For 18 States & UTs Over Next 3 Days; Check List Here

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall warning for 18 states and the Union Territories (UT). In their press release on Tuesday, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall in several Indian states and UTs. The rainfall activities that will last for five days in certain areas are likely to be concentrated over the northeastern as well as the southern states of the Indian Peninsula, according to the IMD.

♦ Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 23rd & 24th and over Uttrakhand on 24th March. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 22, 2022

List of States & UTs that are likely to get rain

1. Northern States and UT : Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

According to the IMD, under the influence of fresh western disturbances, northern states and UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will experience isolated or scattered rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms or lightning.

2. Southern State and UT: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

In the press release on Tuesday, IMD reported that the southern part of the country will likely experience scattered or isolated precipitation during the next five days.

"Light isolated or scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka during next 5 days," the IMD reported in its press release.

The IMD also issued warning for thunderstorms and lightning over isolated areas in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal & south interior Karnataka during the next 3 days.

3. Northeastern States: Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and West Bengal

IMD issued a rainfall warning for the Northeastern part of the country with light to moderate rainfall in the region for the next five days.

"Light to moderate scattered or fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm or lightning over the region during 23rd -25th March," the IMD informed.

IMD issued thunderstorm warnings in the region for the next three days. However, it specifically issued a heavy isolated rainfall warning for Arunachal Pradesh on 23rd and 25th March 2022.