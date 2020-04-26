IMD Predicts Rains And Thundershowers To Intensify In Most Parts Of India

As unusual rains lashed several parts of the country in April, IMD predicted on Sunday that thunderstorms brewing over northwest India, east and northeast as well as southern states suggest an extension of showers for another week.

A low-pressure area is forming over the south Andaman Sea which indicates rough seas and thundershowers around Andaman and Nicobar and the Sumatra coast starting from April 30, IMD said. A western disturbance and easterly wet winds that started affecting parts of north India late on Saturday are causing overcast skies, some thundershowers, and moderate winds in northwest India including Delhi.

Rains to continue in Delhi

“There is intense activity in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Dust storms, hail storms, and thundershowers are likely in these places. An orange alert has been issued so that authorities remain alert. In Delhi-NCR, light rain has been recorded in many parts. Similar conditions will continue till Monday,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, of the regional weather forecasting center.

Delhi is typically warm in April which has not been the case this year due to the constant westerly disturbances leading to rain or overcast skies. As of Saturday, the average maximum temperature in Delhi recorded 8 degrees Celsius below normal, Shrivastava added.

Heavy rainfall predicted in southern states

As per IMD’s Sunday update, an intense thunderstorm with stormy weather and hailstorms with rainfall exceeding 5 cm was observed on April 25 at many places over coastal Odisha, north-Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and north Tamil Nadu.

“Due to establishment of an east-west trough and wind convergence along Indo-Gangetic plains and accompanied moisture incursion from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in lower levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over parts of east and northeast India during next two days with peak activity over Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday,” the bulletin added.

During the next couple of days, heavy rainfall and hailstorms are expected in Odisha, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram. Rainfall may extend to another four-five days over parts of Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorm in northeast

“In east, northeast, and peninsular India we are seeing some severe thunderstorm activity. It is normal during the pre-monsoon season. There is a lot of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal over the east and northeast. It’s the Kalbaisakhi Norwesters season. Occasionally, some very intense activity can be there like a hailstorm or squall,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting center.

As for northwest India, the reasons for rainfall are the influence of a westerly disturbance and moisture incursion from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Rajasthan may witness dust storms, owing to the dry region.

IMD’s numerical perditions indicate low pressure over the south Andaman Sea around April 30, which is likely to grow intense. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea along and off the north Sumatra coast, the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal from April 30 to May 3.

