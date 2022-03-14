IMD Predicts Rise In Temperature In Parts Of Country, Heat Wave Over Saurashtra-Kutch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over interior Gujarat and interior Maharashtra during the next 2 days and no significant change thereafter, and a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest and Central India during the next 3 days.

Maximum Temperature Forecast of IMD:

A rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over interior Gujarat & interior Maharashtra during the next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

A rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during the next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over most parts of East India during the next 4-5 days.

No significant change in maximum temperatures over the remaining parts of the country.

Heat Wave Conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 13th & 14th March and over West Rajasthan and interior Odisha on 16th & 17th March 2022.

Weather systems and Warnings of IMD: