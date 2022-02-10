IMD Predicts Scattered Rainfall Over Delhi & Northern States On Feb 10 & 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that several north Indian states are expected to witness rainfall for the coming two days. The met department stated that isolated rainfall is expected in parts of northern India. The winter rainfall showers will fall over states of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and the national capital of Delhi.

The IMD forecast has also predicted strong winds (up to 25-35 kmph) over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Scattered light/moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad. The weather department had predicted a fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow. The warning for isolated thunderstorms & lightning in Uttarakhand has also been given.

In the country's northwest, the India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and East Rajasthan with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms.

Scattered rainfall expected in West Bengal, Sikkim Jharkhand, Bihar & Odisha

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is expected in West Bengal-Sikkim & Jharkhand, Bihar & Odisha on today (February 10). According to IMD, dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated parts in the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, along with Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next 2 days.

Moreover, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India over the next 3 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Gujarat during the next 24 hours. Besides, cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours and thereafter, says IMD.

The IMD has predicted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely in isolated places over Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on February 10 whereas similar conditions are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and February 11. Both the regions would experience similar conditions on February 12 as well, as per the IMD.

Besides, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar islands from February 13 to February 15.

(Image: PTI)