IMD Predicts Severe Cold Conditions, Dense Fog Over North & Central India Till Jan 31

The states of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dense fog on January 26, according to the predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Moreover, cold conditions are very likely in Central India over the next two days whereas cold to severe cold conditions are likely to persist in northern India during the same period.

Cold day in some parts with Severe Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3-4 days; Cold day to severe cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 25, 2022

Weather forecast for January 26

Dense fog in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, north Uttar Pradesh and Odisha whereas Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience cold to severe cold conditions in pockets on January 26. Besides, cold to severe cold conditions are also likely in some parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh along with West UP, Gujarat and the Marathawada area of Maharashtra.

Moreover, cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions are very likely over Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh in pockets. On the other hand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west UP, east MP, Chattisgarh and Maharasthra's Marathawada is likely to experience cold wave conditions in isolated pockets.

Weather forecast for next five days

According to IMD, cold day with severe cold day conditions is likely in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 to 4 days, whereas Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana along with Delhi will experience the same conditions for next two days. From January 26 to January 28, east Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience cold day conditions in some parts whereas the same conditions are likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat state for the next 2 days. Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience dense fog conditions in isolated pockets on January 26.

Over the next five days, cold wave to severe cold wave is likely in isolated pockets over MP along with Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan in the next 3-4 days. Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions from January 27 to January 30 along with Odisha from January 29 to 30. North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat will face similar conditions over the next two days, as per IMD.

In addition to this, Punjab, Haryana & West UP might face dense to very dense fog conditions during night and morning hours in isolated pockets over the next two days. East Indian states, on the other hand, is likely to record a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the next five days.

Image: PTI