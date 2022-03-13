IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave Conditions Over Saurashtra-Kutch Area On March 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely in isolated pockets of Saurashtra-Kutch on Sunday, March 13. The cyclonic circulation over north Bihar & neighbourhood is between 3.1 & 5.8 above mean sea level persists.

♦ Severe Heat Wave Conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 12th & 13th March and Heat Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch on 14th & 15th; interior Odisha on 15th & 16th and West Rajasthan on 16th March, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DZUFB1npz1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 12, 2022

According to the IMD report, "The trough in westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level from the above cyclonic circulation over north Bihar & neighbourhood to East-central Arabian Sea across Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra persists".

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, isolated light rainfall activity is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, south Tamilnadu, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over Gujarat State during the next three days. While a rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C will be observed over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Central India during the next 4-5 days.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C can be experienced over most parts of East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Also, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)