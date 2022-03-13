Last Updated:

IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave Conditions Over Saurashtra-Kutch Area On March 13

IMD has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is expected in isolated pockets of Saurashtra-Kutch areas on Sunday, March 13.

Written By
Vidyashree S
IMD

Image: PTI


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely in isolated pockets of Saurashtra-Kutch on Sunday, March 13. The cyclonic circulation over north Bihar & neighbourhood is between 3.1 & 5.8 above mean sea level persists.

According to the IMD report, "The trough in westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level from the above cyclonic circulation over north Bihar & neighbourhood to East-central Arabian Sea across Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra persists".

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, isolated light rainfall activity is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, south Tamilnadu, Kerala, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over Gujarat State during the next three days. While a rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5°C will be observed over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over most parts of Central India during the next 4-5 days.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C can be experienced over most parts of East India during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. Also, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)

First Published:
