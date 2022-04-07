IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave In Parts Of Northwest & Central India Over Next 5 Days

Mercury is soaring up in most of the Indian cities and its neighboring regions. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued an alert for April 7. IMD has warned of heatwave conditions over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Jammu division for next two to three days. Additionally, areas like Jharkhand and south Punjab are likely to see similar conditions on April 7. Scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lighting is also expected over the south peninsula of India.

Current Nowcast at 1700 IST today. For details kindly visit:https://t.co/w8q0AaviYI

Report any severe weather at:https://t.co/5Mp3RJYA2y

Mausam App:-for location-specific forecast and warning

Android: https://t.co/vK7Rts1ONb

Apple: https://t.co/hbq8Q0fTWd pic.twitter.com/GrCUUy8vS9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 6, 2022

IMD forecast for the next five days

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has warned of heat wave conditions in most parts of Northwest and Central India specially over West Rajasthan during the next five days starting April 7. In addition to Rajasthan, South Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to see a similar situation with severe heat waves in the next five days.

On April 8, heat wave conditions are likely to hover over Maharashtra and Jammu division. Rainfall along with thunderstorms are predicted over north eastern regions including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland. On the other hand, areas such as Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Bihar are likely to experience similar conditions but only over the next two to three days.

The six northeastern states barring Arunachal Pradesh are also very likely to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman sea and neighbourhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric level. This will also result in forming a low pressure area southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. IMD says that maximum temperature will be markedly above normal at most places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Punjab. On the other hand, minimum temperature will remain above normal between 5.1 degree celsius or more at isolated places over west Rajasthan over the next five days. However, the minimum temperature will be below normal in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On April 9, heat wave conditions in most places with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets is likely over West Rajasthan. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likely over Chandigarth, coastal and south interiors Karnataka and Kerala Mahe.

On April 10, IMD predicted heat wave conditions in most places with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over west Rajasthan, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. West Uttar Pradesh, south Haryana-Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, south Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha and Chandigarh are also likely to see similar conditions.

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have been predicted in Chandigarh, coastal and South interior Karnataka and Kerala Mahe.

Image: PTI