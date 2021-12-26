IMD Predicts Shallow To Moderate Fog In Many Regions Across India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places is very likely over the Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on December 26.

According to the IMD report, a fresh Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation are very likely to affect northwest India from Dec 26, central India from Dec 27, and East India from December 28. Under its influence, a light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region during December 26-29 with isolated thunderstorms & lightning on December 26. While a light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during December 26-29; over Rajasthan during December 27-28 and scattered to fairly over Uttar Pradesh during December 27-29 with an isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on December 28.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall will be experienced over Madhya Pradesh and north Odisha during December 27-29 and over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during December 28-29 with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & hailstorm also likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Marathwada on December 28.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As per the IMD report, “The Western Disturbance as a trough in westerlies roughly along Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 30°N at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists”.

In the subsequent two days, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over southeast Peninsular India and isolated light rainfall will be experienced over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India during the next three days and no significant change thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan during the next 3 days and fall by 3- 5°C thereafter.

While no significant change in minimum temperatures will be experienced over Gujarat state during the next three days and will fall by 2-4°C thereafter. In the next five days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country. Shallow to moderate fog in morning hours in isolated pockets is likely over parts of northwest India, north Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Northeast India during the next two days.

