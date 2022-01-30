IMD Predicts Shallow To Moderate Fog In Several Regions Across India For Next 48 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense Fog in isolated pockets is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on January 30. While cold day conditions will be observed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to the IMD report, Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. It is also learned that shallow to moderate fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 48 hours.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

Due to the feeble western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along with Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 33°N persists, an active western disturbance is very likely to affect Northwest India from February 2.

"The cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Mannar & neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists", as per the IMD report.

In the subsequent two days, under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance & its induced cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region on February 3 & 4. While isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on February 3.

Under the influence of mid-tropospheric south-westerlies associated with the above Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 & 4. Also, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated hailstorms will be observed over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim on Feb 3 & 4 and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on February 4 & 5.

The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise by 4-6°C in minimum temperatures is likely till February 3 and fall by 3-4°C thereafter over most parts of Northwest & Central India. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over East India during the next two days and gradual rise by 2-3°C during the next three days. A gradual rise by 2-4°C in minimum temperatures will be experienced during the next five days over Gujarat & Maharashtra.

(Image: PTI)