IMD Predicts Shallow To Moderate Fog Over Gangetic West Bengal During Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions in some pockets is very likely over Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on February 6. While cold day conditions in isolated pockets will be observed over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the IMD report, dense to very dense fog in a few places is very likely over Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. Also, dense Fog in isolated pockets can be experienced over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Shallow to moderate fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

As the cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Uttar Pradesh & neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists, the east-west trough from northeast Uttar Pradesh to north Bangladesh extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists.

As per the IMD report, "The Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle & upper tropospheric levels with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 89°E to the north of Lat. 20°N".

Also, a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from February 6 while another Western Disturbance will affect Northwest India from February 8.

In the subsequent two days, scattered/fairly widespread light rainfall is likely over East India. While isolated light rainfall/snowfall will be experienced over Uttarakhand and isolated light rainfall over northeast India and south Tamilnadu. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next four days and fall thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central India during the next 24 hours and a gradual rise by 3-5°C during subsequent four days. A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of East India during the next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent two days and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter. While no significant change in minimum temperatures over Maharashtra will be observed during the next 24 hours and gradual rise by 3-4°C over during subsequent 3-4 days