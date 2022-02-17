IMD Predicts Snowfall In J&K On Feb 17, Rainfall In Most Parts Of India For Next 3 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh disturbance is very likely over the Western Himalayan Region on February 17. Moreover, rainfall in isolated regions over the Andaman and Nicobar islands is very likely around the same time. Regions in south Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also very likely to experience rainfall till February 20 starting Thursday, says IMD.

Weather forecast for next five days

Due to northeasterly winds over coastal Tamilnadu in lower tropospheric levels, isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamilnadu and Kerala during next 5 days and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during next 2 days. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/PKyJ0lHgRj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 16, 2022

The IMD has said that northeasterly winds over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels will bring light to moderate rainfall over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days and scattered light to moderate rainfall over Lakshadweep Islands during the next two days. Moreover, isolated light rainfall and snowfall are also very likely for the next five days over Jammu and Kashmir owing to two successive feeble Western Disturbances. Himachal Pradesh is also very likely to experience similar conditions on February 18 and 20 along with Uttarakhand on February 20.

Snowfall in isolated area Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan region for next 5 days

The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are very likely to experience isolated rainfall for the next five days whereas the same conditions are predicted on February 20 over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand. Besides, isolated light rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh on February 18 and 19 and over Chhattisgarh on February 19 and 20. IMD predicts that a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and east India over the next five days, whereas no change is likely over the rest of the country.

Current weather observations reveal that minimum temperatures are 3-5 degrees Celsius at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Besides, the minimum temperatures over Jharkhand, Maharasthra, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are 1.5 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. As for the conditions between February 21 and 22, IMD says that rainfall is likely to increase in east India whereas dry weather is likely over the rest of India.

Image: PTI