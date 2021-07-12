IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Rainfall In Northern States Including Haryana, Rajasthan & UP

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms on Monday with light to moderate density rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan during the next two hours. In its latest update, IMD also said that the thunderstorms with light to moderate density rain would occur over isolated places of Narwana, Hodal, Aurangabad in Haryana. The weather department has also predicted the same weather for isolated places of Delhi.

Siyana, Hapur, Bahajoi, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Sadabad, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Pilakhua (U.P.) Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/LJAhLRoF6j — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 12, 2021

12/07/2021: 15:25 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Ghaziabad) Sonipat, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 12, 2021

Laxmangarh, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/XoSLhjPPx3 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 12, 2021

IMD predictions about heavy rainfall

The weather forecasting agency also indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

BMC Prediction of moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for July 12. In its notice, the BMC stated that the moderate rainfall had a possibility of turning into heavy rain in isolated regions of Mumbai and its suburbs. As per the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin from 13:51 hrs where waves will go up to 4.40 meters. Low tide would begin at 19:50 hrs where waves of 1.68 meters in height would be witnessed. The average rainfall that parts of the city have faced in the last 24 hours ranges between 2.0 mm to 7.6 mm. Central Mumbai (7.6mm) has received the most amount of rainfall. Western Mumbai and Eastern Mumbai have faced 5.23 mm and 2.10 mm rainfall respectively.

MumbaiWeather forecast July 12: MODERATE RAIN IN CITY AND SUBURBS WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY RAINFALL AT ISOLATED PLACES.



High tide



13:51 hrs- 4.40 mtr

Low tide:

19:50 hrs- 1.68 mtr



Average rainfall in last 24hrs

CT- 7.69 mm

WS- 5.23 mm

ES- 2.10 mm https://t.co/RQrPaQDWbS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 12, 2021

On July 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert and predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Gujarat region, Goa, and Konkan coast. The weather department said that extremely heavy rainfall could hit the ghats of Maharashtra between July 12-14. Additionally, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for July 15 and has warned of extremely heavy rain in other districts of the state as well. Mumbai and Thane have recorded moderate to near heavy rains in the last 24 hrs till 8.30 am, July 12.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/PTI)