IMD Predicts Warm Day In Delhi, Temperature May Hit 40 Degree Celsius Mark

Delhi is likely to experience a warm day with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The Met office also expects strong surface winds during the day.

During the night, the minimum temperature was two notches below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was at 57 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 130 around 9.00 am, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.