IMD Predicts Western Disturbance To Affect Northwest, Central India From Dec 26 To 27

As per IMD's latest forecast, a new intensity of western disturbance and its associated cyclonic circulation will affect northwest India from December 26 and central India from December 27. In northwest, east, and central India, the cyclonic circulation will raise the minimum temperature. On December 26 and 27, the Met Department predicts mild to moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as isolated rainfall in Rajasthan. From 27 to 29 December, isolated rainfall is expected in MP, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Isolated hailstorms are also possible over the Jammu division, lower HP, northern Punjab, and Haryana on December 26 and 27, 2021, as well as Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh. During most of the northwest, east, and central India, minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no major change beyond that.

A fresh intense Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to influence northwest India from 26th and central India from 27th December. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 23, 2021

IMD predicts western disturbance

IMD Tweeted, "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 26th to 28th and isolated to scatted on 29th December. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Jammu & Kashmir on 26th & 27th and Himachal Pradesh on 27th December. Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan on 26th & 27th and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand during 27th to 29th Dec."

On December 24 and 25, dense fog can be noticed in scattered pockets over Punjab, Haryana, and northeast India in the morning hours. On the 25th and 26th of December, fog can be spotted in northwest Rajasthan. During the next seven days, no cold wave conditions are expected to prevail across the country, with the exception of Odisha, where cold waves in isolated pockets may develop within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the IMD forecasted light rain for Yamunanagar in Haryana's Saharanpur and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. "No Cold Wave Conditions likely to prevail over the country except Odisha(where cold wave in isolated pockets may occur during next 24 hours) during next 7 days," IMD noted.

(with inputs from ANI)