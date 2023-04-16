IMD Predicts Wet Spell For Himachal Pradesh, Warns Of Heavy Downpour, Lightning At Isolated Places

Amid rising temperatures in lower hills in Himachal Pradesh with Una recording a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department has predicted a wet spell from April 17 and warned of heavy rainfall, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in the state.

In an advisory, the MeT office warned of damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm and asked the growers to take adequate safety measures like the use of anti-hail nets over the crops and anti-hail guns wherever possible.

Rainfall is likely at many places on April 20 and 21 due to western disturbances and cyclonic circulation, the weather forecast said.

Over the past some days, the day temperatures maintained the rising trend and breached 35-degree mark at many places in lower hills in the state and Una was the hottest place with a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal.