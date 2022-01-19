IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over Northwest And Adjoining Central India From January 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wet spell over Northwest and adjoining central India from January 21, 2022. A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 21 onwards and induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan on January 22.
Weather Observed during past 24 hours by IMD
-
Minimum temperatures are normal over most parts of Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan and below normal over Uttar Pradesh.
-
Dense to Very Dense fog prevailed in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh and in some parts of north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal; Moderate to Dense fog in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha.
- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions prevailed in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and in some parts over Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Cold Day conditions in some parts of Punjab and isolated pockets over Bihar.
Forecast & Warnings by IMD
- Scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 21st to 23rd January. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 22nd January.
- Scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and Isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during 21st to 23rd January with maximum intensity on 22nd January. Isolated thunderstorm with lightning very likely over the region on 22nd January, 2022.
- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 20th-22nd January.
Fog, Cold Day and Cold wave
- Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4° C over Northwest India during next 3- 4 days.
- Dense to Very Dense Fog in night/morning hours very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during next 2 days.
- Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some parts very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 3 days; Cold Day Conditions in some parts over north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter.