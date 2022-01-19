IMD Predicts Wet Spell Over Northwest And Adjoining Central India From January 21

Minimum temperatures are normal over most parts of Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan and below normal over Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to Very Dense fog prevailed in many parts of East Uttar Pradesh and in some parts of north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal; Moderate to Dense fog in many parts of West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha.