IMD Predicts 'widespread Rainfall' Over Parts Of Central & Northwest India

Widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India in the next four to five days, Indian meteorological department (IMD) predicted on June 5. This comes as Mumbai and nearby cities are receiving incessant rainfall, while Skymet has predicted that the rainfall is likely to move towards Gujarat in the coming days.

“Monsoon trough is south of its normal position. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over parts of central and northwest India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls also likely over the region over the same time,” stated IMD.

'Heavy falls likely'

According to the department, widespread rainfall activity was also possible over the state of Gujarat in the coming days. “Isolated heavy to very heavy falls also very likely over Gujarat region during the coming 2-3 days," it said. Elaborating further it said that "isolated heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls" were very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch regions during the next two days and "isolated heavy to very heavy falls" thereafter. In addition, it also said that rainfall with “heavy to very heavy falls” is likely over the eastern states of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar during the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on June 5, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. Mumbai Police have urged citizens to stay away from seashores and waterlogged areas.

Image credits: PTI