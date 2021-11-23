Last Updated:

IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For 5 More Days As TN And Karnataka Battle Monsoon Fury

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for south Indian states as they continue to battle heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: PTI


As parts of Southern India continues to battle the monsoon fury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the upcoming days. As a cyclonic depression lies over the Bay of Bengal, a fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the next 5 days. Apart from that, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the upcoming 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on the 25th and 26th of November, 2021. 

The national weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert over Tamil Nadu on November 23 and 24 followed by an orange alert for November 25 and 26. In an official statement, it said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and it can induce heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu coast in the next 4-5 days. 

Heavy rains in South Indian states lead to heavy flooding

As several South Indian states continue to battle heavy downpours over the last few days, water has been overflowing in several regions particularly due to the excessive discharge from adjoining rivers. While Bengaluru saw heavy flooding with the Allalasandra lake overflowing, parts of northern Chennai were flooded due to the discharge from the Kosasthalaiyar river. Apart from that, an overnight deluge from the Poondi reservoir in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has also contributed to the same. 

READ | IN PICS: Rain wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu; several regions flooded across state

Meanwhile, reports of heavy waterlogging have been reported from parts of Bengaluru resulting from heavy downpours over the last few nights. Visuals show the havoc created by the heavy rainfall in the region with vehicles submerged in water and people stranded in their residences. During this while, relief operations are being actively carried out by concerned authorities and volunteers. Similarly, several districts of Karnataka are also facing a similar kind of situation as the rain continues to intensify in the state. However, no alert has been issued in the last five days and there there is a possibility of a few spells of thundershowers on Tuesday. 

READ | Chennai rains: IMD forecasts heavy rain as depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal

Image: PTI

READ | Showers, flooding toss Chennai; 14 killed in rain battered TN
READ | Karnataka: 24 people killed in rain-related incidents; downpour expected to continue
READ | Tamil Nadu: IMD predicts light to moderate rain over next few days; issues yellow alert
Tags: IMD, Tamil Nadu, Chennai
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND