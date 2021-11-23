IMD Predicts Widespread Rains For 5 More Days As TN And Karnataka Battle Monsoon Fury

As parts of Southern India continues to battle the monsoon fury, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the upcoming days. As a cyclonic depression lies over the Bay of Bengal, a fairly widespread rainfall has been predicted over states including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the next 5 days. Apart from that, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the upcoming 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe on the 25th and 26th of November, 2021.

The national weather forecasting agency has also issued a yellow alert over Tamil Nadu on November 23 and 24 followed by an orange alert for November 25 and 26. In an official statement, it said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and it can induce heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu coast in the next 4-5 days.

Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days & over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th November. pic.twitter.com/EL28tAUftZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2021

Heavy rains in South Indian states lead to heavy flooding

As several South Indian states continue to battle heavy downpours over the last few days, water has been overflowing in several regions particularly due to the excessive discharge from adjoining rivers. While Bengaluru saw heavy flooding with the Allalasandra lake overflowing, parts of northern Chennai were flooded due to the discharge from the Kosasthalaiyar river. Apart from that, an overnight deluge from the Poondi reservoir in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district has also contributed to the same.

Meanwhile, reports of heavy waterlogging have been reported from parts of Bengaluru resulting from heavy downpours over the last few nights. Visuals show the havoc created by the heavy rainfall in the region with vehicles submerged in water and people stranded in their residences. During this while, relief operations are being actively carried out by concerned authorities and volunteers. Similarly, several districts of Karnataka are also facing a similar kind of situation as the rain continues to intensify in the state. However, no alert has been issued in the last five days and there there is a possibility of a few spells of thundershowers on Tuesday.

Image: PTI