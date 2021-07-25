IMD Releases Weather Report Of States That May Experience Heavy Rain On Saturday

In a much-needed relief to rain-flooded Maharashtra, and Goa, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the rainfall activity is expected to reduce over the west coast. However, it has issued an orange alert for 24 Madhya Pradesh districts. The senior meteorologist PK Saha from the IMD Bhopal office said that heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar, and Shivpuri. Further, IMD also gave the weather report of other states,

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) likely over Uttarakhand during July 25-28; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28, and Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28," it said, adding isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28.

IMD gives weather reports of the states

Gujarat is likely to witness an "active wet spell" till July 27, with the high chances of light to moderate rainfall at several places and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In Goa, rain traffic on the South Western Railway (SWR) route continues to remain affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday, a day after two landslides occurred on the Goa-Karnataka border.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity oscillated between 83 percent and 71 percent in the city.

In Uttar Pradesh, Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at a few places on Saturday, with heavy downpours at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

In Rajasthan, several districts have recorded light to moderate rainfall. A widespread downpour is also expected till July 27 in eastern parts of the state.

In Punjab and Haryana, the maximum temperatures stayed close to normal even as a few places received rainfall. While, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 37.3 degrees Celsius and Gurgaon 36.5 degrees Celsius.

In Karnataka, 31,360 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps. According to data shared by the State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks have been lashed by rains, affecting a population of 36,498.

In Maharashtra, 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district. The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur are in flood though the rains have subsided. In Raigad landslide incident, a total of 41 bodies have been recovered from the debris caused by rainfall. Many people are still missing in several districts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Satara, Ratnagiri, Thane, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg.

(With PTI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)