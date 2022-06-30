IMD Reveals Southwest Monsoon Advanced Further Into Delhi, UP & HP As Temperatures Drop

In a recent update, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into several regions of the country. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Meteorological Department further said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced in some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, and some parts of Punjab and Haryana today.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today: IMD pic.twitter.com/aAmN3vhDyh — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

IMD reveals heavy rains expected in several parts of the country

According to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the country

The first monsoon showers drenched Delhi on Thursday morning, providing respite from the oppressive heat. The MeT office had earlier said the monsoon would reach the capital on Thursday or Friday. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27.

However, the vice-president of climate change and meteorology Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat confirmed these are the first monsoon showers in the region. Most parts of the capital reported a fresh spell of rain. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.