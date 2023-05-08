IMD Says Low Pressure Area Formed In Bay Of Bengal Likely To Move Towards Bangladesh And Myanmar

A low-pressure area was formed on Monday over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department. This was confirmed by IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra. "It is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on May 10," Mohapatra said in a statement.

The system is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards east central Bay of Bengal till May 11. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts. The weather office had earlier said that the sea condition is likely to be very rough from May 10 to May 12.

"Those who are over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea are advised to return to safer places and those over central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea are advised to return before May 9," the IMD said. It also suggested regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8 to 12.

In Kolkata the weatherman said the possible route to be taken by Cyclone Mocha will become clearer in the next 24 hours. Under the impact of the developing cylconic system Kolkata experienced hot and uncomfortable weather on Monday, the weather office said.

The weather condition is likely to prevail and the maximum and minimum tempearures are likely to hover around 39 degrees celcius and 29 degrees, it said. The maximum temperature in the city touched 38.4 celsius on Monday and the maximum relative humidity is 88 per cent. The minimum temperature was 28.7 and the minimum relative humidity 34, it said. The met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several districts across West Bengal due to a rise in humidity level and heat on May 8 when the system over Bay of Bengal was being formed.