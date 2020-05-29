IMD Says Low Pressure Over West Central Arabian Sea Likely To Intensify Into Depression

A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the West Central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. Low-pressure areas form when atmospheric circulations of air up and down remove a small amount of atmosphere from a region. This usually happens along the boundary between warm and cold air masses by air flows "trying" to reduce that temperature contrast.

"The Well Marked Low-Pressure area lies over West Central Arabian Sea with associated cyclonic circulation. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 24 hrs and likely to intensify further thereafter," IMD said.

The weather body said the low-pressure area may move northwestwards during the next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards. "The Well Marked Low-Pressure area is likely to move northwestwards across south Oman and east Yemen coasts during the next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards," IMD said.

Orange alert for Idukki

Further, the Met department also issued an orange alert for the Idukki district in Kerala. The district is likely to receive isolated spells of 'heavy to very heavy rains' over May 29 and 30, an IMD update said.

The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Kerala on June 1, thanks to a cyclonic circulation, the IMD had said on Thursday. The weatherman, in its onset date forecast on May 15, had said the monsoon is likely to hit the southern state on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.

(With inputs from agencies)