IMD Says Mumbai, Kolkata Likely to See Heavy Rainfall On Sept 29; Check Forecast Here

Heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in dispersed areas across Mumbai and its environs, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is expected to happen on Wednesday, within the next 3-4 hours. In the next 3-4 hours, intense to very intense rain spells are expected in isolated spots across Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, and Dhule districts, according to the IMD.

"Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Take precautions while moving out," IMD further said.

Mumbai rains: IMD says intense rain is likely in Mumbai and adjoining areas

According to Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malvi, heavy rain is likely in Palghar district as a result of cyclonic storm Gulab. Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal has urged residents to take appropriate precautions. On Tuesday, heavy rains pelted Mumbai and its suburbs, but no severe flooding has been reported, and public transportation, including suburban trains, has remained unaffected, officials said. The IMD has issued a yellow signal for Mumbai for Wednesday, signifying thunderstorms with lightning, strong wind, and heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

It's raining heavily in Mumbai! Red alert has been issued for Palghar, Orange alert for Thane and Mumbai. Thunderstorms with lightning, strong winds and extremely heavy rain predicted. #MumbaiRains — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 28, 2021

Not feeling to leave office & go home #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/9RUq1IDrou — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) September 28, 2021

Kolkata rains: Cyclone Gulab to cause intense rain on Wednesday

Cyclonic storm 'Gulab' is expected to hit the West Bengal coast on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has forecast an intense spell of rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds across Kolkata and surrounding areas over the next 3-4 hours. The cyclonic storm Gulab is expected to hit the West Bengal coast around September 29, according to GK Das, director of IMD Kolkata.

"An intense spell of rain or thundershower accompanied with gusty wind 30-40 kmph is likely to continue over Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, east and west Midnapur, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum districts of West Bengal during next 3-4 hours from 0700 hours IST of today the 29th September' 2021," the IMD said.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

(IMAGE: Representative Image - PTI)