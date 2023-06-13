IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall And Heat Wave Warning For THESE Regions | Read Here

Why you’re reading this: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be witnessed in several regions of the country as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to cross parts of the Gujarat coast by June 15, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While some of the states will continue to reel under severe heat wave conditions.

But Uttar Pradesh, East and North Peninsular India will witness a heatwave during the next 5 days. IMD further informed that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will be seen over northeast India during the next 5 days as the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Konkan, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu.

3 things you need to know:

IMD sounded heatwave and heavy rainfall alerts for states during the next 5 days

Warning issued for Fishermen for the next 5 days.

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” over east-central Arabian Sea

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Light to moderate rainfall will be very likely experienced at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra & Kutch on June 14.

On June 15, the intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Light to moderate rainfall will take place at most places on June 16 with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Gujarat and adjoining south Rajasthan.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely to be witnessed over the Northeast India region during the next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Meghalaya from June 14 to 16.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely to be seen over the East India region in the coming next 5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to be seen at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In Northwest India, Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with hailstorms, thunderstorms & lightning is very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on June 13 and 14 and over Uttarakhand on June 14 and 15. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms & squalls is very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan on June 16.

Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds is very likely to be seen over the South India region during the next 5 days. Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Kerala during the next 2 days and over Coastal Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

IMD issues warning for Fishermen amid Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy

IMD has announced a total suspension of fishing operations over the East-central and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea including the Northeast Arabian Sea till June 15.

Severe Heatwave conditions