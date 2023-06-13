IMD Sounds Heavy Rainfall And Heat Wave Warning For THESE Regions | Read Here

Quick links:
IMD sounds heavy rainfall and heat wave warning for next 5 days | Image: IMD
Why you’re reading this: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will be witnessed in several regions of the country as the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to cross parts of the Gujarat coast by June 15, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While some of the states will continue to reel under severe heat wave conditions.
But Uttar Pradesh, East and North Peninsular India will witness a heatwave during the next 5 days. IMD further informed that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls will be seen over northeast India during the next 5 days as the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Konkan, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu.
3 things you need to know:
IMD has announced a total suspension of fishing operations over the East-central and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea including the Northeast Arabian Sea till June 15.