IMD To Issue Specialised Weather Forecast For G20 Summit

The India Meteorological Department has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan -- the G20 Summit venue -- to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level event.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning.

The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall.

The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.

Similar information will be available for nine other key locations across Delhi -- the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.