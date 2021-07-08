IMD Warns Formation Of Low Pressure Area Over Bay Of Bengal Off Coasts Of Andhra & Odisha

India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, announced the formation of a low pressure area over the west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around July 11. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidharbha, Chattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yaman and Telangana.

The weather department forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Rayalseema, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe

The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Odisha in the next four days. The warning stated that heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in eight districts, and thunderstorms with lightning at Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and 12 other districts on Thursday. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas also stated that the low pressure area is expected to reduce the rainfall deficit in the state. Between July 1 and July 7, Odisha received 224.4 mm rainfall which is around 22 per cent less than the state's average rainfall reported every year around this time.

The forecast from the IMD comes as the country has witnessed two cyclones, Tauktae and Yaas, on the western and eastern coasts respectively during the second half of May 2021.

Apart from the low-pressure area forming on m over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, the IMD, in its press release on July 5 gave out other important weather indicators in for the upcoming days. It mentioned the southwest monsoon conditions, stating "According to latest numerical weather prediction model guidance, the southwest monsoon likely to revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east central India from 8th July.".

It further mentioned the spread of moist early winds spreading to northwest India covering Punjab and Haryana. "The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 08th July onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th July.", the release read.

It further went on to mention how the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July which will further lead to an increase in the rainfall activity over northwest & central India.

(Source-ANI)